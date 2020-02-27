TODAY’S GAMES

Men

6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio

(CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: CIAA Tournament,

semifinal (ASPIRE)

7 p.m.: Davidson at Dayton (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Harvard at Columbia (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Wright State at Northern Kentucky (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: CIAA Tournament,

semifinal (ASPIRE)

9 p.m.: Texas State at Texas-Arlington (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Monmouth at Rider (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Washington State at Washington (FS1)

Women

1 p.m.: CIAA Women’s Tournament, semifinal (ASPIRE)

3 p.m.: CIAA Women’s Tournament, semifinal (ASPIRE)

7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (FS1)

