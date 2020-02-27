TODAY’S GAMES
Men
6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio
(CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: CIAA Tournament,
semifinal (ASPIRE)
7 p.m.: Davidson at Dayton (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Harvard at Columbia (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Wright State at Northern Kentucky (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: CIAA Tournament,
semifinal (ASPIRE)
9 p.m.: Texas State at Texas-Arlington (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Monmouth at Rider (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Washington State at Washington (FS1)
Women
1 p.m.: CIAA Women’s Tournament, semifinal (ASPIRE)
3 p.m.: CIAA Women’s Tournament, semifinal (ASPIRE)
7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (FS1)
