Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 56-27 win over Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The victory is a school-record eighth straight for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines.
Ohio State 56
Michigan 27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns and Justin Fields threw four TD passes, providing plenty of firepower for No. 2 Ohio State to rout No. 10 Michigan 56-27 Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.
The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game against either No. 9 Minnesota or No. 13 Wisconsin.
The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.
Michigan got off to a strong start, driving 75 yards on the opening drive and scoring on Giles Jackson’s 22-yard run.
The Wolverines, though, followed that up with the first of too many mistakes. Quinn Nordin missed the extra point and less than a few minutes later, the Buckeyes took the lead for good.
Dobbins, who ran 211 yards, scored to put Ohio State ahead 7-6 midway through the first quarter.
Fields, who was 14 of 25 for 302 yards, connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave late in the first quarter.
Michigan answered with Shea Patterson’s TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to pull within a point later in the opening quarter and couldn’t get closer.
