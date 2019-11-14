This might actually be a best-for-last type of thing.

Clawson called Clemson’s offensive line one of the two best that Wake Forest has played in his six seasons at the helm — the only one in the same stratosphere is Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2017, which featured eventual top-10 picks Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey.

Well, and Clemson’s offensive line from last year is in the same category. The Tigers only had to replace left tackle Mitch Hiatt from last year’s team, and are anchored by four seniors — one of them, John Simpson, scored a touchdown against N.C. State last week.

