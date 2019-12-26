For the first time in Coach Mark Dantonio’s 13-year tenure at Michigan State, the Spartans had three true freshmen start on the offensive line in a game.
Against Rutgers on Nov. 23, Michigan State started center Nick Samac, left guard J.D. Duplain and left tackle Devontae Dobbs. The Spartans’ only position on the offensive line that has had the same starter is right tackle, which has been held down by Jordan Reid.
By comparison, the only position on Wake Forest’s offensive line that hasn’t had the same starter in all games is left guard, which is where Sean Maginn and Loic Ngassam Nya have rotated.
