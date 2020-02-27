Northwest Guilford 53
Huntersville Hopewell 42
GREENSBORO — The Northwest Guilford girls basketball team emphasizes free throws in practice for a reason.
Locked in a three-point game with Huntersville Hopewell midway through the fourth quarter Thursday night, the Vikings scored their last 10 points from the line to pull away for a 53-42 victory in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
Northwest Guilford will play No. 12 seed North Mecklenburg (20-7), a 74-63 winner over Charlotte Myers Park.
Senior guard Thalia Carter went 9-for-10 from the line in the quarter and 13-for-14 in the game to finish with a game-high 20 points for Northwest (24-3).
“We do a lot in practice with free throws. You can ask anybody,” Carter said. Coach Haley Hackett “has this thing called ‘Seven in a row.’ It’s a pressure free-throw thing that we do. … In crunch time like that it really pays off.”
Carter and fellow senior guard Reagan Kargo had to deal with constant pressure from a physical, aggressive set of Hopewell guards. The Vikings struggled to initiate their offense and committed uncharacteristic turnovers in a first half that ended 20-20.
“There’s no kind of pressure we’ll see that we haven’t seen this year,” Hackett said. “We’ve been very lucky along the way that we’ve played very athletic teams that brought pressure. We knew that was what we were going to see, and we didn’t handle it very well. We let them dictate the flow of the basketball game, and that’s not any place you want to be.”
“At halftime, Coach Hackett really told us what’s up,” Carter said. “We knew what we had to do.”
In the second half, Carter and Kargo repeatedly beat their defenders and either scored or broke down the defense to set up teammates.
“We knew we had to bring a lot of energy in the second half,” said Kargo, who finished with 17 points. “When it was getting close, Thalia and I knew we had to take over and be leaders and take care of the ball.”
That’s what Northwest did in the fourth quarter, and its defense held Hopewell (17-11) to one field goal in the final 4:33.
“I trusted my whole team,” Carter said. “Nobody wanted this to be the end of our season. Everybody was all in.”
One factor in the Vikings’ rough start was having a bye in the first round as the No. 4 seed in the West region. Hackett said it’s nice to go directly to the second round, but “there’s something to be said for you’ve already got your legs under you. You’ve got those playoff jitters out of the way and you’ve seen an opponent and have a little confidence with a win already under your belt.”
Now Northwest has that confidence after overcoming a shaky first half. Their third-round matchup will be at home Saturday against either Charlotte Myers Park or North Mecklenburg.
“This was a good wakeup call for us,” Hackett said, “because it’s not going to get any easier in the tournament. If we’re going to play our type of basketball and win some games, we’re going to have to put together a full game.”
Hopewell 10 10 13 9 — 42
Northwest Guilford 14 6 16 17 — 53
No. 13 seed Hopewell (17-11) — Aniya Finger 17, Nijah Cunningham 9, Neveah Caldwell 9, Kayla Lawson 3, Cheyenne McManus 2, Layla Wall 2.
No. 4 seed Northwest Guilford (24-3) — Thalia Carter 20, Reagan Kargo 17, Megan Harkey 5, Aniston Greene 3, Madison Young 3, Shaena Riddles 3, Jadyn Murray 2.
