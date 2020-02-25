Northern Guilford 55
GREENSBORO — The first half of Tuesday night’s NCHSAA girls basketball playoff game was déjà vu for Northern Guilford, only worse.
The Nighthawks were down by 13 points at halftime Saturday night in the Mid-State 3-A Conference tournament final and rallied before losing to Eastern Alamance by three points. This time, the halftime deficit was 14 points.
Northern trailed by 16 early in the third quarter before ripping off a 16-0 run to tie the score and closed the deal this time to edge Asheboro 55-54 in a Class 3-A first-round game.
With the Nighthawks trailing, 54-53, junior wing Taylor Haynes did what she had been doing throughout the second half and took her defender off the dribble from the left wing. Haynes missed her shot, but post player Jadyn Newsome grabbed the weak-side rebound and was fouled on a put-back attempt.
After Asheboro coach David Hayes called a timeout to ice Newsome, the freshman made both free throws to give Northern its first lead of the game. After a series of timeouts, a final 3-point shot by the Blue Comets fell short and the Nighthawks advance to earn a trip to Enka (22-4) on Thursday night.
“We just work so hard every day for this,” said Newsome, who finished with 12 points. “It just comes down to what we do in practice – focus and put them in. It was great, just unbelievable.”
Haynes may have missed the shot that led to Newsome’s free throws, but she was the offensive catalyst for the comeback, scoring 20 of her 23 points in the second half. When Asheboro (18-9) didn’t close out on her, she hit three 3-pointers. When the Blue Comets aggressively challenged her shot, she blew by them and either scored or drew a foul.
“I just focus every day in practice on reading how the defense comes out at me,” Haynes said. “It’s all about what they’re going to do and seeing it forward.”
“I’m proud of her,” coach Kim Furlough said of Haynes, “because she didn’t have that in her game at the beginning of the year. She was strictly a 3-point shooter.”
As big as Haynes’ second-half offensive performance and Newsome’s free throws were, it was the Nighthawks’ defense that got them back into the game.
“We just made some adjustments defensively,” Furlough said. “We told them, ‘We’re not done. We’re not out of this. Don’t even think that you are!’ ”
Furlough said the ball pressure applied by Christina DeLisa,Mikayla Penn and Abby Mulry in particular made it difficult for the Blue Comets to get the ball into junior post player Diamond McDowell.
“That was our focus,” Furlough said of defending McDowell. “We knew it was going to be hard to guard her, so we had to put a lot of pressure on the rest of them.”
The pressure was on Northern (21-6) after a second straight rough first half, but the Nighthawks responded.
“After that comeback Saturday night in the conference championship game,” Furlough said, “I told them, ‘Look, we can’t wait to come back until the fourth quarter. We have to get out of this third quarter with it close.’ ”
Haynes said team unity carried the Nighthawks.
“We’re a family and we all love each other like sisters,” she said. “We work for each other and that’s what helped us push through this one.”Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Asheboro 22 11 9 12 — 54
Northern Guilford 9 10 18 18 — 55
No. 21 seed Asheboro (18-9) — Diamond McDowell 16, Tanaesha Ellison 12, Salem Lee 9, Janiya Jackson 7, Kesley Nance 5, Cayleigh Price 4, Kaelyn Nance 1.
No. 12 seed Northern Guilford (21-6) — Taylor Haynes 23, Jadyn Newsome 12, Jayla Harris 10, Milan Gordon 4, Laurel Zlotkowski 4, Abby Mulry 2.
