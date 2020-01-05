COLLEGE BASKETBALL Women’s Roundup
No. 7 Louisville 60
Duke 55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans didn’t let a woeful shooting start against Duke keep her from trying to make something fall through. Her diligence paid off with clutch baskets for No. 7 Louisville.
Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining, and Bionca Dunham hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to help the Cardinals beat Duke 60-55 on Sunday.
The Cardinals (14-1, 3-0 ACC) trailed much of three quarters before finally going ahead 49-47 on Evans’ 3 with 7:15 remaining.
The Blue Devils twice rallied from four-point deficits to tie it at 55 on Kyra Lambert’s jumper with 1:06 left before Evans answered with another 3 to finish with 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting from long range and 4 of 16 overall.
“My teammates kept talking to me the whole time saying they’re going to fall, they’re going to fall, don’t worry about it,” said Evans, who made a career-best seven 3s for 27 points the previous game at Clemson.
“(Bionca) set the screen, and I give her credit for that shot because if she hadn’t set that screen, I wouldn’t have had an open 3 at the end. My teammates were the key.”
Especially Jazmine Jones, whose milestone performance kept Louisville competitive against a Duke determined to pull off a huge upset.
The senior forward scored a career-high 26 points to reach 1,000 for her career and grabbed 10 rebounds. More importantly, Jones scored Louisville’s first 10 points to keep her team within reach as the Blue Devils (7-7, 1-2) built several double-digit leads in the first half.
She continued to come up big in the second half and added two free throws in the fourth to keep the Cardinals ahead.
“I definitely thank all my point guards, and it only took four years, right coach?,” Jones said while glancing at Louisville coach Jeff Walz.
The coach quickly added, “And you should thank me for playing you. If I don’t play her, she doesn’t score.”
Louisville won its sixth consecutive game despite shooting just 40% and being outrebounded 34-33.
Even after falling behind, the Blue Devils didn’t flinch and seemed poised to rally at the end. But two misses from behind the arc ended their comeback attempt.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Duke coach Joanne McCallie said. “We can be a very good team. We’ve got to play like that all the way around and do a better job in the second half of executing.”
Haley Gorecki scored 20 points and Azana Baines 15 for the Blue Devils, who lost their fourth in a row and remained winless in Louisville in three visits.
VIRGINIA TECH 76, NORTH CAROLINA 70: The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned their first league victory of the season, defeating visiting North Carolina 76-70 Sunday afternoon at Cassel Coliseum.
The Hokies used a quick 8-0 run in the midst of the fourth quarter to help pull away from the Tar Heels in a game that featured eight lead changes and four ties.
Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley recorded her 14th start in as many games, playing 23 minutes while tallying six points and seven rebounds. She also continues to play great defense in the paint, blocking two more shots on Sunday.
Kitley’s former teammate at Northwest, Cayla King, played ten minutes for the Hokies on Sunday. She was held scoreless, but gathered two rebounds in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.