Louisville 74
North Carolina 67
Why the Tar Heels lost
North Carolina stumbled out of the gates, trailing by 13 points after the first quarter. Instead of sparking a comeback in the second quarter, the Tar Heels allowed Louisville to expand its lead to 16 at the half. That was all the Cardinals needed to win the game.
Key performers
Louisville: Dana Evans 22 points, 6 assists; Jazmine Jones 19 points.
North Carolina: Taylor Koenen 17 points, 3 rebounds; Madinah Muhammad 17 points, 8 rebounds.
Notable
The Tar Heels have not defeated the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC. They have lost seven consecutive to the Cardinals.
Records
Louisville: 18-1, 7-0 ACC
North Carolina: 13-5, 4-3 ACC
Up next
Louisville: vs Virginia, 8 p.m. Thursday
North Carolina: at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Clemson 62 Duke 58
Why the Blue Devils lostA slow start plagued the Blue Devils, allowing the Tigers to jump out to a 12-0 lead. Clemson’s ability to dominate the early part of the game was enough to win, despite losing the final quarter 27-15.
Key performers
Duke: Leaonna Odom 20 points, 4 rebounds; Haley Gorecki 16 points, 7 rebounds.
Clemson: Kendall Spray 16 points, 12 rebounds; Amari Robinson 16 points, 9 rebounds.
Notable
The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Blue Devils against Clemson.
Records
Duke: 9-9, 3-4 ACC
Clemson: 7-11, 3-4 ACC
Up next
Duke: at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Thursday
Clemson: at Miami, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Virginia Tech 69 Virginia 61
Why the Hokies won
A dominant second-half performance pushed the Hokies past the Cavaliers on Sunday. Trailing by 11 at the half, the Hokies won the second half by 19. The third quarter was where Virginia Tech started the run, winning the period 26-15.
Key performers
Virginia Tech: Dara Mabrey 15 points; Lydia Rivers 13 points, 8 rebounds.
Virginia: Jocelyn Willoughby 17 points, 6 rebounds; Dominique Toussaint 15 points.
Notable
Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points and collected 10 rebounds for the Hokies. ... Cayla King, also a Northwest Guilford graduate, recorded 14 minutes for the Hokies, going scoreless, but collecting 3 rebounds.
Records
Virginia Tech: 13-4, 3-3 ACC
Virginia: 7-11, 2-5 ACC
Up next
Virginia Tech: vs Boston College, 7 p.m. Thursday
Virginia: at No. 5 Louisville, 8 p.m. Thursday.
