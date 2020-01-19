Louisville North Carolina Basketball

North Carolina guard Taylor Koenen (left) dives to the floor while chasing a loose ball as Louisville guard Jazmine Jones looks on during the second half of Sunday’s game in Chapel Hill.

 Gerry Broome/The Associated Press

Louisville 74

North Carolina 67

Why the Tar Heels lost

North Carolina stumbled out of the gates, trailing by 13 points after the first quarter. Instead of sparking a comeback in the second quarter, the Tar Heels allowed Louisville to expand its lead to 16 at the half. That was all the Cardinals needed to win the game.

Key performers

Louisville: Dana Evans 22 points, 6 assists; Jazmine Jones 19 points.

North Carolina: Taylor Koenen 17 points, 3 rebounds; Madinah Muhammad 17 points, 8 rebounds.

Notable

The Tar Heels have not defeated the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC. They have lost seven consecutive to the Cardinals.

Records

Louisville: 18-1, 7-0 ACC

North Carolina: 13-5, 4-3 ACC

Up next

Louisville: vs Virginia, 8 p.m. Thursday

North Carolina: at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday.

Clemson 62 Duke 58

Why the Blue Devils lostA slow start plagued the Blue Devils, allowing the Tigers to jump out to a 12-0 lead. Clemson’s ability to dominate the early part of the game was enough to win, despite losing the final quarter 27-15.

Key performers

Duke: Leaonna Odom 20 points, 4 rebounds; Haley Gorecki 16 points, 7 rebounds.

Clemson: Kendall Spray 16 points, 12 rebounds; Amari Robinson 16 points, 9 rebounds.

Notable

The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Blue Devils against Clemson.

Records

Duke: 9-9, 3-4 ACC

Clemson: 7-11, 3-4 ACC

Up next

Duke: at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Thursday

Clemson: at Miami, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia Tech 69 Virginia 61

Why the Hokies won

A dominant second-half performance pushed the Hokies past the Cavaliers on Sunday. Trailing by 11 at the half, the Hokies won the second half by 19. The third quarter was where Virginia Tech started the run, winning the period 26-15.

Key performers

Virginia Tech: Dara Mabrey 15 points; Lydia Rivers 13 points, 8 rebounds.

Virginia: Jocelyn Willoughby 17 points, 6 rebounds; Dominique Toussaint 15 points.

Notable

Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points and collected 10 rebounds for the Hokies. ... Cayla King, also a Northwest Guilford graduate, recorded 14 minutes for the Hokies, going scoreless, but collecting 3 rebounds.

Records

Virginia Tech: 13-4, 3-3 ACC

Virginia: 7-11, 2-5 ACC

Up next

Virginia Tech: vs Boston College, 7 p.m. Thursday

Virginia: at No. 5 Louisville, 8 p.m. Thursday.

