Baylor’s Devonte Bandoo (left) and Kansas’ Marcus Garrett chase after a loose ball in the first half of Saturday’s basketball game in Waco, Texas. The Jayhawks’ victory likely will end the Bears’ five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
No. 3 Kansas 64
No. 1 Baylor 61
WACO, Texas — Udoka Azubuike and No. 3 Kansas returned the favor in a Big 12 basketball showdown that lived up to the hype.
The Jayhawks share the Big 12 lead again, and could return to the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, as well.
Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in a 64-61 win Saturday at Baylor, ending the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and likely ending the Bears’ five-week run as the nation’s No. 1 team.
“You could feel the buzz. It was an exciting time and a huge win,” Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson said. “We’re a solid team that can make a run in late, late March. ... We’re going to enjoy this win, but build off it for sure.”
Kansas has won 12 in a row since its first home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) had a 10-point lead with 61/2 minutes left in the rematch before holding off Baylor’s late charge.
“I liked the first game against Kansas better than this one,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “For us, the goal at the beginning of the year wasn’t to sweep Kansas. The goal was to win a Big 12 championship. Their goal is to win a Big 12 championship.”
Baylor (24-2, 13-1) has never won a Big 12 title. There are four games left in the regular season.
Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears had one more shot, but Jared Butler’s 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.
Butler and MaCio Teague had hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final half-minute to get Baylor within 62-61.
Dotson added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 51% (27 of 53) against a tenacious Baylor defense that held them to 55 points in a 12-point loss last month that ended their 28-game home winning streak.
“It meant a lot to our guys, a lot more than the league race,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It meant a lot to us from they beat us the first time at home, and they controlled it. They controlled the game at home a lot more than we controlled the game here.”
Butler had 19 points to lead the Bears, while Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer each had 10.
