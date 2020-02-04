Boston College guard Jay Heath (right) is fouled by Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (left) during the game in Boston on Tuesday.
No. 7 Duke 63
Boston College 55
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. —
No 7 Duke spent most of Tuesday night at the Conte Forum missing shots at a rate it rarely has this season.
Tre Jones helped the Blue Devils find a good burst of offense late to pull out a win anyway.
Jones hit two baskets during a key 13-2 run that erased a four-point Eagles lead and propelled the Blue Devils to a 63-55 ACC win.
A sophomore guard, Jones led Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) with 18 points.
Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds despite foul trouble.
Senior guard Derryck Thornton, who began his college career at Duke before transferring in 2016, led the way for Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC) with 21 points
Boston College led 47-43 with 8:01 to play and had Duke in a difficult position because Carey already had accumulated four fouls.
But the Blue Devils found some offense at a crucial time. Duke made five of its seven shots over the game’s next five minutes, putting together a 13-2 run to take control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.