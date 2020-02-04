Duke Boston College Basketball

Boston College guard Jay Heath, right, is fouled by Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) on a drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

Boston College guard Jay Heath (right) is fouled by Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (left) during the game in Boston on Tuesday.

No. 7 Duke 63

Boston College 55

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. —

No 7 Duke spent most of Tuesday night at the Conte Forum missing shots at a rate it rarely has this season.

Tre Jones helped the Blue Devils find a good burst of offense late to pull out a win anyway.

Jones hit two baskets during a key 13-2 run that erased a four-point Eagles lead and propelled the Blue Devils to a 63-55 ACC win.

A sophomore guard, Jones led Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) with 18 points.

Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds despite foul trouble.

Senior guard Derryck Thornton, who began his college career at Duke before transferring in 2016, led the way for Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC) with 21 points

Boston College led 47-43 with 8:01 to play and had Duke in a difficult position because Carey already had accumulated four fouls.

But the Blue Devils found some offense at a crucial time. Duke made five of its seven shots over the game’s next five minutes, putting together a 13-2 run to take control.

