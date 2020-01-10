RENTON, Wash. — DK Metcalf was just 20 years old.
Twenty-year-olds are supposed to be having the time of their lives. They are not supposed to be unconscious in a hospital bed, unable to walk or talk.
That’s where Metcalf was in October 2018. He had a scary brace strapped around his immobilized neck. He had an air mask over his nose and mouth. Intravenous tubes and wires crisscrossed into and around his chiseled, 6-foot-4, 229-pound body. His previously NFL-bound body.
A bone in his neck was broken. So were his football dreams.
He had suffered a cervical fracture on a kickoff return on Oct. 13, 2018, playing for his hometown University of Mississippi in a game at Arkansas. In the hours and days after the injury ended his college career, Metcalf was told his NFL career was over, too — before it ever started.
“Oh, yes, sir,” Metcalf said Wednesday, nodding his head at the memory that fuels and humbles him at the same time. “The first doctor when I was in the hospital told me that.
“Heartbreaking.
“I cried. Because football was taken away from me at that moment.”
So that was it. He’d dominated the Southeastern Conference for years at Ole Miss. He was expecting to be a top draft choice in the NFL. He was about to follow his dad, Terrence Metcalf, an offensive lineman who played 78 games for the Chicago Bears from 2002-08.
By the fall of 2018, DeKaylin, the wide receiver’s given name, was already was bigger and faster than anybody who would soon try to cover him in the NFL.
Then, while blocking for an Ole Miss teammate on a kickoff return that Saturday night in Arkansas, Metcalf’s head snapped back. His neck snapped with it.
He spent the next week contemplating life without football for the first time.
“I was just going to focus on getting my degree and finishing school,” he said.
Then he got a second opinion from a noted neurosurgeon, Dr. Kevin Foley. The Memphis-based specialist told Metcalf he could play football again — but only after a surgery to repair his neck.
“He’s done the surgery plenty of times,” Metcalf said, “and he told me I was going to be fine.”
He’s more than fine. He’s fantastic.
And that’s why Metcalf considers what’s happened to him since to be “a miracle.” And Foley a miracle worker.
“Miracle” is the word Metcalf used last week in Philadelphia moments after he set an NFL record for rookies in a playoff game with 160 yards receiving. His diving, lunging catch of Russell Wilson’s pass and his roll, rise and run in one motion created a 53-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.
It put away the Eagles in the wild-card game, and sent the Seahawks (12-5) to Green Bay for today’s divisional playoff against the Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field.
“He just had a phenomenal night,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He showed you what he is capable of looking like. He’s had a great season in his rookie year, but to have a night like that in his first chance ever in the playoffs, that was spectacular. He did some stuff that it’s hard to imagine anybody else doing.”
No, Metcalf does not look like he’s ever had a broken neck.
Foley cleared Metcalf in January to begin training for the NFL combine and draft. The rest is not just history. It’s legendary.
Metcalf became an internet sensation for stories of his fiendish workouts, his purported 1.6% body fat and his online postings of photos of him without his shirt off looking like a modern Adonis..
In April, the second round of the NFL draft neared the end. And the workout freak of the pre-draft process was still undrafted.
Metcalf was ticked.
Carroll and Schneider were stunned. They scrambled to trade a third- and a fourth-round pick to New England to get back into the end of the second round. Then they drafted Metcalf.
From the first practices of the first rookie minicamp in May, Metcalf was more than the Seahawks thought he was. He ran all the routes in their playbook with more precision and polish than Ole Miss had him display. He wowed Seattle’s veteran defensive backs with how he changed by the day and how he got off the line of scrimmage against their press coverage. He expertly walled off defenders with his body on slant and out routes. He caught the ball away from his hulking body, with his hands instead of his chest.
All the subtleties and skill of a veteran NFL receiver. Not a 21-year-old one a year removed from a supposedly career-ending neck fracture.
“You know, I compare DK to LeBron (James),” Wilson said in the preseason.
“He was talking all this trash,” Wilson said of Metcalf. “And he looks like him, kind of, as big as he is.”
