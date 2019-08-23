EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Pat Shurmur had a relatively easy time making the final cuts in his first season as coach of the New York Giants.
Coming off a three-win season, the Giants didn’t have a ton of talent on the roster heading into 2018. There were some very good players on the team, but the depth was lacking.
Shurmur will be facing much tougher choices next weekend when the Giants (3-0) cut their roster to the mandatory 53-man limit. His roster is deeper and some positions, such as wide receiver, tight end and linebacker, will take some discussion.
Speaking on Friday after the Giants’ 25-23 win over the Bengals, Shurmur said every coach wants competition.
“I sort of feel like this year we may end up cutting more guys that are going to be attractive to maybe another team, which tells me that our 90 is better, and also tells me the players are embracing what we are talking about,” he said. “The goal is to either make our team or somebody else’s.”
The easiest choice for Shurmur may be at quarterback. Instead of keeping three as he did last year, he will probably keep Eli Manning and heir apparent and No. 6 overall draft pick Daniel Jones on the roster.
Jones seems ready to play despite three fumbles, including two lost. He has hit 25 of 30 for 369 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. Manning is 9 of 13 for 86 yards and a touchdown, playing one series in each game.
“I’ve said it all along, Eli’s our starter and we’re getting Daniel ready to play,” said Shurmur, who went 5-11 last season. “I think he’s done a good job in the preseason, as I’ve mentioned all along. He’s getting better.”
Titans LT Lewan loses
appeal of suspension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As expected, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has lost his appeal and will be suspended for the first four games of the season for using a performance-enhancing substance.
Lewan revealed last month that he had been suspended. He tested positive for ostarine, which he blamed on a bad batch of a nutritional supplement.
Seahawks’ WR Moore out with shoulder injury
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore will miss the start of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team is still figuring out the extent of the injury. But Carroll said he does not expect Moore to be available for Week 1 against Cincinnati.
Moore was expected to be in the mix among Seattle’s wide receivers after having 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns last season. He’s also been an option in the return game.
Patriots’ safety Chung faces cocaine charges
LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8.
Members of the Meredith, N.H., police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.
Livernois declined to provide additional details.
Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.
Chung did not play in Thursday night’s exhibition game against the Carolina Panthers.