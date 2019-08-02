Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper talks with Cam Newton during Fan Fest practice at the team’s training camp in Charlotte on Friday.
The Carolina Panthers held their annual Fan Fest on Friday night. And although the event was literally dampened by a pre-practice rainstorm, it didn’t deter a crowd that bundled up in ponchos and then saw the Panthers run through their practice and then stage what was an extravagantly good post-practice laser and fireworks show.
The official attendance for Fan Fest at Bank of America?
The Panthers announced a sellout crowd of 62,500 (the middle of the upper decks on both sides of the 73,000-seat stadium weren’t sold). Tickets were $5 each, with the proceeds benefiting Carolina Panthers Charities and its mission to serve the needs of communities across the Carolinas.
As for how many people actually showed up? Maybe 35,000-40,000. The rain, obviously, deterred a lot of fans who didn’t have much invested in the night besides those $5 tickets.
Those who did show up saw Panthers quarterback Cam Newton back to throwing the ball after taking a scheduled day off Thursday — and looking very sharp. Owner David Tepper also briefly addressed the crowd, and linebacker Luke Kuechly returned to practice in full pads.
Practice observations
- Newton’s most spectacular play came on a familiar combination that has been working since the first day of training camp. The quarterback threw a ball about 50 yards in the air to Curtis Samuel, who had broken wide open on a seam route.
Samuel hauled it in for what would have been a 70-yard TD, with both players then celebrating in the end zone and Newton then doing what looked like a hula dance.
- Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the play was good for Newton and Samuel but “a little disheartening on the defensive side. We busted a coverage and he (Newton) found a man right up the middle of the seam. It’s good to see him lay one out there.”
- Tre Boston got his old number 33 back for his first practice as a Panther. Running back Elijah Holyfield gave it up — not without a fight. (Just kidding about the fight — that’s a bad Evander Holyfield joke.) Elijah Holyfield is now wearing 21.