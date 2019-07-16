With 11 players chosen in the NFL Draft over the past two seasons, this is the start of a new era for N.C. State — one without those familiar faces such as Ryan Finley, Kelvin Harmon, Reggie Gallaspy, Germaine Pratt or Garrett Bradbury to lead the way.
So, what’s in store? Good question. It’s clear that Coach Dave Doeren has raised the level of talent in Raleigh, bringing in two top-30 recruiting classes in a row while dominating in-state recruiting in the most recent class. Matt McKay is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, and he’ll have weapons Emeka Emezie and Thayer Thomas.
Ultimately, State’s ability to be a bowl team could come down to whether a defense that struggled last season can improve from 66th in total defense and 45th in scoring.