New Hampshire 26
Elon 10
DURHAM, N.H. — Evan Horn and Oleh Manzyk each scored on interception returns in the first half and New Hampshire shut out Elon in the second for a 26-10 victory on Saturday.
Manzyk ran 55 yards into the end zone in the first quarter.
Horn’s pick-6 from 50 yards stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 20-10 at halftime.
Max Brosmer threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lorden for New Hampshire (3-2, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) in the first quarter. Jason Hughes made field goals from 45 and 42 yards in the fourth.
Davis Cheek was 17 of 31 for 184 yards passing and threw four interceptions, three in the first half for Elon (2-4, 1-2).
Jaylan Thomas scored on a 13-yard run that capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive early in the second quarter.
New Hampshire avenged last season’s 30-9 loss against Elon, it’s only defeat in six meetings since the Phoenix joined the CAA in 2014.
For the Phoenix, Greg Liggs’ three interceptions are the most in a game by an Elon defensive back in the team’s Division I era.
Entering the game, Elon had turned the ball over just twice all season.
It threw four interceptions and lost a fumble at New Hampshire.
Elon will host Delaware on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
