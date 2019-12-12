MEXICO CITY — The G League is going to Mexico.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday night that Capitanes — a Mexico City-based team from the top Mexican pro league — will join the G League in the 2020-21 season as the league’s 29th team.

Capitanes will become the first G League team from outside the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made shortly before Dallas and Detroit played the first of two NBA regular-season games happening this week in Mexico City.

It will not have affiliation with an NBA franchise. Portland and Denver are the last two NBA teams without a G League affiliate. The other 28 have G League clubs.

“Capitanes will continue to run their club,” Silver said. “We hope that they will have Mexican players participating in the G League, but they also want to compete in the G League and they want to assemble a world-class team. So we want to strike the right balance.”

Silver said bringing a G League team to Mexico City “is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates our commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America.” The NFL and Major League Baseball have played regular-season games in Mexico as well, and Silver said this is a major step for the NBA.

“We’ve very much doubled-down our efforts over the last five years as we’ve continued to see the opportunity,” Silver said.

The initial agreement between Capitanes and the G League is for five years.

