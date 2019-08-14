What: Arena football
Who: Carolina Cobras (10-5) at Jacksonville Sharks (14-1)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena
Regular-season meetings: Jacksonville won 35-24 on May 11 in Florida and 55-29 on June 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
On the line: Winner will become the first team to have won two NAL championships. The Cobras won the title in 2018 and Jacksonville won it in 2017.
Key stats: Jacksonville’s scoring offense is No. 1 in the NAL (57.5 ppg); Carolina’s scoring defense is the best in the league (31.1 ppg).