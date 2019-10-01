If touchdown-saving tackles were a tracked stat, Wake Forest would have a clear leader.
Greer stepped into an unenviable position in replacing Cameron Glenn at strong safety, and he’s blossoming into a stalwart of Wake Forest’s defense. He’s a hard-hitter who has had 10 tackles in two of the last three games.
“I thought Nasir Greer played incredible, he’s really growing up in front of our eyes,” Coach Dave Clawson said after the win against North Carolina. “Which is funny, it’s No. 3 again at safety, because we were so used to that number playing so well before at safety (with Jessie Bates III), and slot receiver (last year with Greg Dortch).”
