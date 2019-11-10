N.C. State 84
Detroit Mercy 65
RALEIGH — Braxton Beverly scored a career-high 23 points to help N.C. State beat Detroit Mercy 84-65 on Sunday.
C.J. Bryce added 19 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who welcomed back starting point guard Markell Johnson.
Johnson missed N.C. State’s opener, an 82-81 overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, with an ankle injury.
Devon Daniels scored 14 points as the Wolfpack avoided their first 0-2 start since the 1993-94 season.
Beverly made 6 of 8 3-point attempts, 3 of 4 in each half. He scored 14 points in the first half as N.C. State took a 43-30 halftime lead.
The Wolfpack took control early, scoring on four consecutive possessions as part of a 10-0 run to seize a 13-6 lead.
Antoine Davis scored 28 points to lead the Titans, who shot 5 of 25 from 3-point range in their season opener.
Big picture
Detroit Mercy: The Titans return just two of their seven players who averaged more than four points per game a year ago, so they might need time to develop chemistry. Perhaps the team can use its first seven games, all away from home, to bond during nearly 10,000 miles of travel.
N.C. State: Starting post player D.J. Funderburk remained out with an indefinite suspension, so the Wolfpack still weren’t at full strength. But N.C. State showed that it’s a different team with Johnson at point guard. He made a major impact on the game despite shooting just 1 of 8, tallying 10 assists and seven rebounds.
