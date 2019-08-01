N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl

N.C. A&T quarterback Lamar Raynard (left), defensive back Richie Kittles and head coach Sam Washington (right) raise the trophy after the Aggies’ win Saturday over Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl.

Last season: 10-2 (6-1 MEAC)

First practice: Aug. 2, 4 p.m. (Smith High School).

First game: vs. Elon, 6 p.m., Aug. 31.

Key returners: QB Kylil Carter, RB Jah-Maine Martin, WR Elijah Bell, WR Zachary Leslie, OT Marcus Pettiford, LB Antoine Wilder, S Richie Kittles, CB Mac McCain.

Key losses: QB Lamar Raynard, RB Marquell Cartwright, WR Malik Wilson, WR/KR Malik Wilson, TE Leroy Hill, OG Micah Shaw, DT Julian McKnight, DE Darryl Johnson, CB Timadre Abram.

Camp question: The Aggies lose 14 starters from last season, but still have plenty of talent on the roster. Will it be enough for a run at a fourth Celebration Bowl and black football national title in five seasons?

