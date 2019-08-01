Last season: 10-2 (6-1 MEAC)
First practice: Aug. 2, 4 p.m. (Smith High School).
First game: vs. Elon, 6 p.m., Aug. 31.
Key returners: QB Kylil Carter, RB Jah-Maine Martin, WR Elijah Bell, WR Zachary Leslie, OT Marcus Pettiford, LB Antoine Wilder, S Richie Kittles, CB Mac McCain.
Key losses: QB Lamar Raynard, RB Marquell Cartwright, WR Malik Wilson, WR/KR Malik Wilson, TE Leroy Hill, OG Micah Shaw, DT Julian McKnight, DE Darryl Johnson, CB Timadre Abram.
Camp question: The Aggies lose 14 starters from last season, but still have plenty of talent on the roster. Will it be enough for a run at a fourth Celebration Bowl and black football national title in five seasons?