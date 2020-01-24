Bethune-Cookman 69
N.C. A&T 58
How the game was won
The defending MEAC champ Wildcats came into Corbett Sports Center, got out to an early lead and held on. They improved to 13-5 overall, 5-1 in the MEAC and moved into second place. The Aggies fell to 12-6 and 4-2, losing two straight MEAC games for the first time since 2017 .
Key performers
Bethune-Cookman: Amaya Scott led the Wildcats with 23 points, while Ashanti Hint had 12 points and eight rebounds.
N.C. A&T: Cinia McCray and junior Deja Winters had 13 points apiece. Senior center Alexus Lessears finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Next
The Aggies return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Delaware State.
