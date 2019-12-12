N.C. A&T 57

UNCG 48

Site: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, N.C.

Why the Spartans lost: UCNG went cold, shooting 0 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half. The Spartans’ bench was outscored 28-6 and was outscored in the paint 32-18.StarsNC A&T: Cinia McCray 17 points, 4 rebounds; Alexus Lessears 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Le’on Hill 6 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks.

UNCG: Nadine Soliman 13

points, 11 rebounds; Te’ja Twitty 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals.

Notable: This was the first meeting between the teams since the 2001-02 season. The Aggies’ win snaps a 10 game losing streak to UNCG.

Records: UNCG 6-4, NC A&T 6-3.Up next NC A&T: Dec. 16, at Akron

UNCG: Dec. 16, at Charleston

