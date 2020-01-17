N.C. A&T 84

Coppin State 38

Why the Aggies won

There wasn’t much that didn’t go right for the Aggies in Saturday’s women’s basketball game, but their defense stood apart from everything else. They forced 28 turnovers and converted those into 36 points.

Key performers

Coppin State: Tyree Allen 13 points, 3 rebounds; Graham Chance 7 points, 8 rebounds.

NC A&T: Deja Winters 20 points, 2 rebounds; Cinia McCray 20 points, 6 rebounds.

Notable

It was the Aggies’ sixth consecutive win and fifth straight in conference play.

Records

Coppin State: 0-17, 0-5 MEAC

N.C. A&T: 12-4, 4-0 MEAC

Up next

Coppin State: vs Morgan St., 2 p.m. Saturday

N.C. A&T: at Morgan St., 5:30 p.m. Monday

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments