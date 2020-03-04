N.C. A&T 9
Elon 8
How the game was won
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Ryne Stanley walked with the bases loaded, scoring Shane Faulk. Then Tony Mack walked, scoring Camden Williamson with the game winner.
Key performers
Elon: LF Anthony Galason 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; DH Willie Havens 1-4, 2 RBI.
N.C. A&T: C Ryne Stanley 2-3, 3 RBI; Justin Williams 2-3, 2 RBI.
Notable
The Aggies have won three in a row and senior Camden Williamson extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Three Aggies are batting at or above .333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.