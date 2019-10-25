N.C. A&T quarterback Kylil Carter (left) is tackled by Howard’s Ray Williams during N.C. A&T’s homecoming game at BB&T Stadium in Greensboro on Saturday.
Howard’s Dedrick Parson (left) is tackled during N.C. A&T’s homecoming game.
A&T’s Jacob Roberts (left) and Jermaine McDaniel celebrate. Roberts had a career-high 15 tackles and three sacks.
Wide receiver Elijah Bell runs after a catch during N.C. A&T’s homecoming game against Howard at BB&T Stadium in Greensboro on Saturday. Bell caught two touchdown passes, giving him 28 in his career. Already the Aggies’ all-time leader in receiving TDs, the senior moved into fifth place on the MEAC’s career list.
GREENSBORO — Homecoming is in the books, the echoes from another blowout victory inside a packed house fading into an iron-gray twilight sky.
And now it’s on to next week in Orangeburg, S.C., to face a far, far tougher opponent in a game that matters a whole lot in No. 18 N.C. A&T’s chase for another MEAC ring, another Celebration Bowl berth.
Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, quarterback Kylil Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third TD, and A&T clobbered hapless Howard 64-6 for the Aggies’ ninth consecutive homecoming victory at sold-out BB&T Stadium.
A&T has won those nine games by an average margin of 32.4 points.
“It was pretty fun,” A&T freshman linebacker Jacob Roberts said. “This was my first homecoming. All the guys told me it was going to be pretty lit, and it sure was. … The atmosphere was crazy, man. Crazy. I’m definitely looking forward to next year’s Homecoming already.”
Roberts finished with 15 tackles, six for losses including three sacks for the Aggies (5-2 overall, 3-1 MEAC).
With Florida A&M (7-1, 5-0) on NCAA probation and banned from the postseason, the road remains open for A&T to make a third consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance.
“Coming off that loss (at FAMU) last week, we regrouped,” Roberts said. “... Coach Washington told us, man, just look forward. You’ve got to get past it. We went hard — very hard — this week of practice. We gave all we had. We looked at things last week where we made mistakes, and we fixed it.”
Roberts paused a moment. He was still wearing his cleats, pads and No. 57 uniform 45 minutes after the final play, as if he didn’t want to let this first homecoming ever end.
“We got closer by taking that loss,” he said in a soft voice. “We’re going to get better every day from now on.”
Four regular-season games remain, two of them against fellow eligible front-runners South Carolina State (5-2, 3-1) and Bethune-Cookman (6-2, 4-1).
Those two went head-to-head in Daytona Beach, Fla., late Saturday afternoon, and S.C. State won the road game 27-19.
“We’ll find out here shortly if one of them is better than the other,” A&T coach Sam Washington said in the moments after A&T’s game. “But they both have different stuff to offer. … We’ll see how it unfolds before we have a verdict.”
Washington didn’t have long to enjoy his homecoming, seven days before A&T plays at S.C. State’s Oliver Dawson Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“South Carolina State, that’s a very good football team,” Washington said. “We’ll start preparing for them right away. Absolutely. We’ll be in here (Sunday) beating it. It’ll be a regular day for us. We’ll get started on them, breaking down film, and hopefully can find one or two things we can take advantage of.
“That’s a tough place to play. It absolutely is. But I’ll tell you what, I do believe this: Our best vs. their best, we’re better.”
After S.C. State, the Aggies play at Morgan State (1-7), then close out with two home games, Bethune-Cookman then the regular-season finale against improved N.C. Central (3-5).
It’s not an easy road. But it’s navigable, and the Aggies certainly feel better about themselves after healing the wound of the Florida A&M loss with the salve of a Homecoming blowout.
“Given the opportunity, we can learn from that (FAMU) loss,” Washington said “We became a stronger team this week, a better team and more compassionate for each other. Practice was intense. Sometimes you need a little kick in the butt. Perhaps that loss did that for us.
“We played harder. We played better. But there’s still a lot of work to be done yet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.