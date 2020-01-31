“We had confidence that our shooters would knock down shots, that our bigs would get rebounds.” Andre Jackson, N.C. A&T
GREENSBORO — It was just one game, one-sixteenth of N.C. A&T’s league schedule this year, no more important than any other MEAC game the Aggies will play.
Yeah, right.
Want to buy a bridge in Brooklyn? Cheap?
Kwe Parker scored 15 points and played the key role defensively as A&T beat front-runner Norfolk State 74-68 in the Aggies’ biggest game of the season so far inside a loud, packed Corbett Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Andre Jackson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-1 MEAC, 11-12), who won their 21st consecutive MEAC game at Club Corbett.
This one knocked Norfolk State (6-1, 10-12) out of first place in the MEAC. It was the only game between these teams this season in the league’s unbalanced schedule, and so it gave the Aggies a head-to-head tiebreaker if they need it in March.
“Big-time win. Big time,” said A&T interim coach Will Jones. “But it just means we won one game. That’s the approach. Whoever the schedule puts in our way, that’s who we’re going to prepare for. Norfolk was more concerned about where they were in the standings. We’re not concerned about that. We’re focused on winning the game in front of us.”
And the Aggies did it, in part, because Parker kept Norfolk’s Jermaine Bishop in front of him. The Spartans’ leading scorer this season finished with just 10 points on 2-for-6 shooting.
“That was my main mission tonight: Get Bishop out of the game, keep him from scoring,” Parker said. “I feel like I got it done. … All we had to do tonight was have everybody play their role. Just play your role, and we’ll all get the job done.”
Parker made his third consecutive start in place of injured guard Tyler Maye. He’s averaged 12.3 points in those three games, well above his season average of 5.8.
“I’ve got more confidence,” Parker said. “Coming off the bench, I think too much. Throwing me in the starting lineup has brought my confidence back. … Yeah, this is my best game of the season so far. But it’s going to be better. It’s just the beginning.”
Point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, finished with 11 points and 11 assists, his fifth consecutive game with double-figure assists.
Norfolk State, the MEAC’s best defensive team, focused on Langley for most of the game, trying to keep the ball out of his hands as much as possible.
That opened the floor for guards Parker and Andre Jackson, while big men Ron Jackson (14 points, 9 rebounds) and Devin Haygood (12 points, 6 rebounds) outscored the five Norfolk forwards who got in the game 26-10.
When Norfolk went to a box-and-one defense on Langley in the second half, Jones sent his star guard into the corner on offense and allowed the rest of the Aggies to play four-on-four.
“It’s not just one person,” Andre Jackson said. “We’ve got scorers everywhere. If they try to take out Kam, then it’s a next-man-up mentality. … We played with more freedom. It was four-on-four. You bring a ball-screen in, a big (man) steps up and we just move the ball. We had confidence that our shooters would knock down shots, that our bigs would get rebounds.”
And that’s what happened. A&T never trailed, led by as many as 14 points and forced the tempo whenever it could.
It added up to victory in one game that — because of the schedule and circumstances — meant more than just another league game.
Even if the Aggies won’t say so.
“We didn’t want to get too big-headed about (the matchup),” Andre Jackson said. “Coach preaches to us, ‘Let’s be 1-0 today.’ (Norfolk) wanted to come in here and make it a big rivalry game, but we just approached it as another game. We just wanted to play hard and get the W.”
NOTES: The announced crowd was 4,317, including two busloads of Norfolk State fans. … Capacity in the Corbett Center is approximately 5,700, but one set of bleachers in the upper level was not open to accommodate an area for beer and wine sales, which are new this year. That removes about 700 seats. … Joe Bryant scored 17 points to lead Norfolk. … The Spartans committed 21 turnovers, eight on A&T steals. … A&T’s victory margin could’ve been bigger. The Aggies shot just 17 for 30 (56.7 percent) from the foul line. … A&T hosts S.C. State (4-4, 9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
