North Carolina A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin, left, runs for a touchdown during the Aggies’ 58-19 win over Norfolk State on Saturday. Martin carried 10 times for 199 yards.
NORFOLK, Va. — N.C. A&T established itself as environmentally friendly on Saturday.
The Aggies scored on one-play drives covering 67, 68, 68 and 28 yards, had a two-play, 36-yard possession for a touchdown and one of 51 yards in five plays in a 58-19 win at Norfolk State.
No wasted energy here.
“I don’t like those,” said Aggies coach Sam Washington. “I prefer to eat up the clock in the process of scoring. But I’ll take a one-play score over no score.”
Jah-Maine Martin shouldered the responsibility for two long-distance end zone calls. He scored on a 68-yard run, leaving two defenders in his wake; and a 67-yard run, juking Norfolk State’s Nhyre’ Quinerly on the Spartans 30 on the way. Martin also ran 34 yards to the 2, then stepped into the end zone on the next play.
“I take pride in that,” Martin said of outrunning defensive backs in the open field. “I can’t get caught from behind.”
How fast is he? Martin said he had never run the 40-yard dash against the clock, the metric used to evaluate football speed. “I was always injured when it was time to run it,” he said.
Martin, who leads the MEAC in rushing with 742 yards in five games, finished with 199 yards in only 10 carries Saturday. He carried only once in the second half. His yardage led that of a group of eight A&T ball carriers who amassed 410 yards on the ground.
“I was expecting to be able to tackle Jar-Maine Martin at least once, we didn’t get that done,” said Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott, after A&T had scored more points in a game against the Spartans than ever in their history in the MEAC together.
The impact of the one-play drives was clear. After Norfolk State (1-5, 0-2 MEAC) scored twice to open the third quarter, cutting the A&T (4-1, 2-0) lead to 37-16, Kylil Carter found Zachary Leslie open for a 68-yard score to restore order.
“Everybody gets excited, feeding off the energy,” Martin said. “(The defense) thinks they can hang with you, but one play can crush your dreams.”
The game also featured yet another Elijah Bell receiving record. His 6-yard catch six minutes into the game was his 173rd with the Aggies, separating himself from a three-way tie with Herbert Harrison (1983-86) and Wallace Miles (2008-11) for the school record. Bell added two more catches and finished with 65 yards. He already owns the school yardage record, which he stretched to 2,513 yards.
“It means a lot,” said Bell. “When you commit to a school, you want to come in and be able to make something happen for your team. Being able to do it for four years means a lot to me.”
When A&T raced out to a 37-9 halftime lead, Washington’s concerns were quelled.
“I didn’t foresee 58 points,” said Washington. “I felt pretty good about us scoring on them. The question mark was them scoring on us.
“When our offense is going well, it’s going well. When it’s not, it’s not.”
His concerns were thwarted by an Aggie defense that held Norfolk State to 101 rushing yards, though Spartan quarterback Juwan Carter did throw for 252 yards. He also threw three interceptions, one of which set up Martin’s first touchdown and another of which was picked off by Alex Fumbah on the A&T goal line when the issue was still in doubt.
Washington’s primary concern in the aftermath of the big win was seven penalties, costing 71 yards. On one third-quarter play, Norfolk State’s Carter was sacked for a 10-yard loss, back to the Aggie 45-yard line. But A&T’s Jacob Roberts was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for ripping the helmet off an opponent’s head, and the Spartans continued their march to a touchdown.
The Aggies are off this week, and Washington said time in practice will be spent correcting on-field discipline issues.
In the end, “it was a big statement game,” said A&T’s Bell. “Our offense was being questioned before the MEAC (season began). We’ve scored about 100 points in the last two games (actually 95 in wins over Norfolk State and Delaware State). That’s a big statement for us.”
