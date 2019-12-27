N.C. A&T (3-10) v s. Illinois (8-4)
When
Today, 2 p.m.
Bottom line
N.C. A&T and Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses last Saturday.
Illinois lost 63-56 in St. Louis to Missouri, while N.C. A&T came up short in a 76-64 game at Wake Forest.
Super seniors
N.C. A&T’s Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all the Aggies points over the last five games.
Jumping for Jackson
Jackson has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
Slipping at 58
N.C. A&T is 0-10 when it allows at least 58 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 58.
