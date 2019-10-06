Mystics 94

Sun 81

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Elena Delle Donne put forth a gutsy effort, playing through a back injury, and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 94-81 on Sunday to move within a victory of winning the franchise’s first title.

The league’s MVP has a herniated disk that is pinching a nerve in her back and was questionable to play in Game 3.

She finished with 13 points, hitting 5 of her 6 shots and played 26 minutes. She was clearly limited in her movement and stayed mostly on the perimeter, but was effective enough to command the attention of Connecticut’s defense.

That opened it up for Emma Meesseman and Kristi Toliver. Meesseman had 21 points, including nine to start the fourth quarter, and Toliver added 20 points and 10 assists.

Washington will try and win the championship on Tuesday night with Game 4 in Connecticut.

Shekinna Stricklen and Jasmine Thomas each had 16 points for the Sun.

