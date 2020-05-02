He rode in on a motorcycle — sorry, a chopper — and exited with perhaps fewer people having seen the real Danny Manning than his 78 wins at Wake Forest.
It’s a paradox, the coach who’s revered all these years later for one of the single-greatest championship runs of all time, yet who we still don’t know much about.
I’m not sure how many people at Wake Forest ever saw the un-guarded Danny Manning.
Even those who were around Jeff Bzdelik said he had a dry sense of humor that was often misinterpreted. Ten seasons of two guarded and robotic coaches can lead to a lot of guessing and little-to-no clarification of who these men really were while their titles were Wake Forest basketball coach.
What I do know is that those within the program saw a different version of the Manning than everybody else saw.
That was never put into purview, and — along with the obvious shortcomings in recruiting and in-game adjustments — is the biggest reason for the erosion of the last three seasons after a rebuilding effort that looked ahead of schedule, at least in those first few months of 2017.
It’s not Stockholm syndrome to want to play for the coach you signed up to play for. It’s also not uncommon for a mass exodus to the transfer portal when a new coach enters a program — you need only look at coaching changes at Pittsburgh in 2018 and Virginia Tech last year to see that.
It’s also not Stockholm syndrome to try to understand a man whose college sports program you’re covering.
Personally, the non-answers were killers. I know I ask some dumb things. I’m not John Feinstein. The least I can do is never, ever submit a “talk about” request.
But when even the simplest questions can be met with resistance, you’re not even trying. You’re making zero effort to use the media. And so, you’re making zero effort to connect with your fan base.
And, you know, those are the people you need to show up and support your program.
Not breaking any news here. Just stating the obvious — or, what should’ve been.
The point was at least submitted to Manning. It just never resonated, which is probably a combination of Manning’s stubbornness and a lifetime in the spotlight that showed him it was better to talk without saying anything.
Two times in three seasons on the beat, I think, I saw an unfiltered Danny Manning. The second was this past summer when we were (finally) allowed to watch the entirety of a practice. Les Johns, Brett Friedlander of the North State Journal and myself, along with a few other TV correspondents, watched a 45-minute workout.
We sat on the bleachers with Manning, who had recently undergone knee surgery and wasn’t all that mobile. We talked about former players — his at Wake Forest and otherwise — and which newcomers could help the Deacons this past season and the aches and pains of growing older.
For the duration of a workout, it felt like we finally had cracked the code and got a glimpse into the vault.
The other time it was just Manning and myself for about an hour in his office. This was graduation day in 2018, and for about 30 minutes Manning and I talked on the record about roster management, what needed to change in his team’s approach to defense and the incoming freshman class highlighted by Jaylen Hoard.
There were the same platitudes I was used to.
And then we talked off the record for 30 minutes. Opinions were shared on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. On perceptions of his program. On how the early departure of John Collins hurt but was predictable, juxtaposed with the departure of Dinos Mitoglou three months later.
We talked professional basketball and life in the NBA. Manning told a story of how he signed his rookie contract so close to the Clippers’ opener that he didn’t even have a practice, just showed up and played that first game. So when he came to his first NBA practice, he lined up for a drill that he didn’t know and asked a veteran what he was supposed to do.
He did what he was told. Coach Gene Shue whistled the play dead and — to steal a phrase of recent years — aggressively counseled Manning on how wrong he was.
Manning returned to the veteran and asked why he told him the wrong thing.
I’m trying to make this roster and hold my spot, and if I help you, it decreases those chances, Manning was told.
As far as why Manning is as closed off, introverted and guarded as he is, that’s the only first-hand story I’ve got. Otherwise, it’s what I’ve been told by those who were close enough to Manning over the past several years and what can be deduced from spending more than half of his life in the spotlight.
Steve Forbes clearly isn’t Manning. It only takes a much-dissected and meme’d 47-second video to figure that out.
It’s also likely Forbes has been told or knows his predecessor’s shortcomings when it came to revealing emotions.
“You can’t be standoffish,” Forbes said during Friday’s virtual news conference. “You’ve got to be somebody that people feel like they know you and they feel they can come talk to you and know you.”
Here’s to getting to know Steve Forbes.
