More coverage: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Paul Wylie skates during an exhibition performance at the 2015 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro. Wylie, the men's silver medalist at the 1992 Olympics, is the honorary chairman and ambassador for Greensboro's 2020 event.
Calista Choi competes in the junior ladies short program at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Choi won the event with a score of 61.82.
At left is Nathan Chen, as an 11-year-old, during the Novice short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2011. Chen dominated his competition to win the title. (Jerry Wolford/News & Record) At right, Chen competes in the Men Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The Greensboro Coliseum is playing host to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the third time. The national championships were also held there in 2011 and 2015. Competition for junior skaters began Tuesday, and the Olympics-level seniors will compete Thursday through Sunday.
