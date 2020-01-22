More coverage: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The Greensboro Coliseum is playing host to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the third time. The national championships were also held there in 2011 and 2015. Competition for junior skaters began Tuesday, and the Olympics-level seniors will compete Thursday through Sunday.

Here's the schedule:

20200119g_nws_ice skate_sched (copy)

Check out our coverage here:

Paul Wylie 2015 (copy)

Paul Wylie skates during an exhibition performance at the 2015 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro. Wylie, the men's silver medalist at the 1992 Olympics, is the honorary chairman and ambassador for Greensboro's 2020 event.

Olympic medalist Paul Wylie, U.S. Figure Skating ambassador, 'fortunate to have a second life'

Figure Skating Pairs Free Skate (copy)

Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia compete in the junior pairs free skate at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Photos: 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Junior Pairs Free Skate program

US Figure Skating Championships Day Two Junior Skating (copy)

Maxim Naumov pumps his fist after competing during Junior Mens Free Skate Program at US Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Greensboro, NC on Jan. 22, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)

Photos: 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Junior Men Free Skate

20200122g_nws_spt_figure skating_junior (copy)

Liam Kapeikis performs at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

What to watch for at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro

Figure Skating Junior Ladies (copy)

Calista Choi competes in the junior ladies short program at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Choi won the event with a score of 61.82.

Photos: 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Junior Ladies Short Program

20200122g_nws_spt_figure skating_junior (copy)

Seth Kurogi performs at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Photos: 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships Tuesday

Figure Skating (copy)

Bonnie Boaz holds her costume repair kit at the practice rink at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro on Tuesday.

Facing a costume-repair crisis? Skaters can call Bonnie Boaz.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (copy) (copy)

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue skate at Grand Prix Final on Dec. 7 in Turin, Italy. Their costumes were inspired by the late actress Marilyn Monroe and the late baseball great Joe DiMaggio.

Ice skaters' costumes help them tell a story and dazzle spectators

Rehearsal for 2020 US Figure Skating Championships (copy)

Greensboro skater Sophie McAlhany, 11, practices her spins among the other skaters at Monday night’s rehearsals.

Triad youth to skate in opening ceremony for championships

Local youth figure skaters practice at Ice House (copy)

Greensboro youth figure skater Stefan Stalker practices technique at the Ice House in Greensboro, NC on Jan. 15, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)

Photos: Young skaters prep for opening ceremony

Nathan Chen (copy)

At left is Nathan Chen, as an 11-year-old, during the Novice short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2011. Chen dominated his competition to win the title. (Jerry Wolford/News & Record) At right, Chen competes in the Men Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Five things to know: U.S. Figure Skating Championships return to Greensboro this week

Figure skating set up (copy)

Workers set up the practice rink for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Thursday. The event begins Tuesday and runs through Jan. 26.

On-site practice rink at Coliseum Special Events Center a plus for skating championships

APTOPIX US Championships Figure Skating (copy)

Alysa Liu reacts after her score was announced in the women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Teenager Alysa Liu set to defend title U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro

Cone Health responders trained in ice rink injuries (copy)

Guilford County paramedic Scott O’Connor instructs Cone Health responders how to roll over a patient during a training drill Wednesday at The Ice House in Greensboro.

On-ice emergencies: Local medical teams prep for U.S. Figure Skating Championships

