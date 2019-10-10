METRO 4-A

Favorite

Grimsley (6-1, 0-0)

Also-rans

Northwest Guilford (2-4, 0-0), Ragsdale (2-5, 0-0), Page (1-6, 0-0), High Point Central (0-7, 0-0)

Key game

Grimsley at Page, Nov. 8

What you need to know

The Metro hasn't been deep during this alignment cycle, but this is ridiculous. Other than Grimsley, the conference is 5-22. Sure, the Whirlies could stumble. They haven't won a conference championship since 2006. But other than a trip to Page to close the regular season Grimsley should have a relatively smooth ride to the title and a high playoff seed.