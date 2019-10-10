Favorite
Grimsley (6-1, 0-0)
Also-rans
Northwest Guilford (2-4, 0-0), Ragsdale (2-5, 0-0), Page (1-6, 0-0), High Point Central (0-7, 0-0)
Key game
Grimsley at Page, Nov. 8
What you need to know
The Metro hasn't been deep during this alignment cycle, but this is ridiculous. Other than Grimsley, the conference is 5-22. Sure, the Whirlies could stumble. They haven't won a conference championship since 2006. But other than a trip to Page to close the regular season Grimsley should have a relatively smooth ride to the title and a high playoff seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.