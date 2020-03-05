N.C. A&T’s Kam Langley (left) dribbles past N.C. Central’s Deven Palmer during Thursday night’s game in Durham that decided the MEAC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed in the league tournament. Details weren’t available to press time. Find a photo gallery from photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh and story from staff writer Jeff Mills at greensboro.com.

