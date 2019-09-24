RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes ended a nine-year postseason drought last season.
This year, their goal: to end an even longer one.
The Hurricanes are looking to reach the postseason for a second straight year — something they haven’t done in 18 years.
Carolina advanced to the Eastern Conference final last season. That run gave a largely young team a taste of the postseason, after only a handful of players had any playoff experience entering the season.
“It’s a whole new year, so what’s done is done,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “and you’ve got to move on and you’ve got to find a way to be that much better.”
WHO’S HERE
The Hurricanes didn’t make many flashy acquisitions during the offseason, instead sprinkling veterans throughout the roster. They re-signed free-agent goalie Petr Mrazek to a two-year contract, picked up James Reimer as his backup, brought in center Ryan Dzingel for two years and gave defenseman Jake Gardiner a four-year deal shortly before camp.
Their most significant move was keeping Sebastian Aho. Less than 24 hours after Montreal tendered him a $42 million offer sheet, they matched the deal and signed the 22-year-old to a front-loaded contract that locks him up through 2023-24.
“I think we assembled another solid team, and I think had some good additions,” forward Jordan Staal said. “I think we’ll be a team that’s, obviously with Roddy, going to be one of the hardest-working teams, and we’ll give it everything we’ve got every game, and that’s going to give us an edge.”
WHO’S NOT
Justin Williams — for now, anyway. The captain of last year’s team said he was taking a break from the sport to start this season, but left the door open to the possibility of a midseason return. Carolina also traded defenseman Calvin de Haan to Chicago and let forwards Micheal Ferland (Vancouver) and Greg McKegg (New York Rangers) and goalie Curtis McElhinney (Tampa Bay) leave via free agency. They also cut ties with Scott Darling, sending him to Florida in the Reimer trade.
PREDICTION
The Hurricanes went 46-29-7 last season and their 99 points ranked second in team history only to the 2006 Cup champions, and their 31-12-2 regular season record after Jan. 1 was no fluke. Aside from Williams, the core of that team — Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, star-in-waiting Andrei Svechnikov and virtually the entire defensive unit — is back and a year more mature. It might be too much to expect another run to the East final, but a second straight playoff berth is within reach.
