DETROIT — Matthew Wolff has been working on his mindset, trying to have a good time regardless of results to help him perform closer to his potential.

An ice cream truck seemed to help.

Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour win.

“I have to give credit to the ice cream truck that was circling the property,” said Wolff, who was 19-under 197 after three rounds. “I’m not joking, actually.”

Wolff made nine birdies.

“I heard the ice cream truck and I’m like, ‘I have a good feeling about this,’” Wolff recalled. “Just had that little, like, ice cream truck song in my head.”

