Mary Baldwin 79

Greensboro College 76

How the Pride lost

The Pride had a rough go of it in the fourth quarter, shooting only 20% from the field. Despite the fourth-quarter shooting woes, the game was even throughout. Greensboro’s Ashley Free hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 40 seconds left. On the next trip up the floor, Demet Saygili continued her impressive game, hitting the go-ahead and eventual game winning 3-pointer.

Key performers

Mary Baldwin: Demet Saygili 40 points (15-of-24 FG, 7-of-9 3FG); Mary Moran 8 points, 10 rebounds.

Greensboro: Katie Lewis 21 points (5-of-9 3FG); Diajah Hickson 18 points, 9 rebounds; Ashley Free 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

Notable

The Pride dropped their second straight game and fell to 10-8 overall (7-4 conference) on the season.

Next up

Greensboro College will be back in action Saturday when it travels north to Danville, Va., for a game with Averett. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

