DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After Joe Gibbs Racing swept last year’s Daytona 500 with a trio of Toyota drivers, Joey Logano angrily marched to the car of fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell and pointed at the blue oval.
Logano’s message was clear to McDowell: If he couldn’t win the race, he should have pushed a fellow Ford driver into victory lane.
Manufacturer alliances had been going on for several years at Daytona and Talladega, a practice started when Toyota executives implored their teams to work together to support the brand.
The Ford debacle at the end of last year’s race only punctuated the importance each engine maker puts on winning the Daytona 500.
Nothing has changed heading into Sunday’s season opener.
“It’s a matter of teamwork, everybody be willing to pull together, accept the reality if they can’t win on a given day, they can help another Ford driver win,” said team owner Jack Roush.
Tony Stewart echoed the sentiment and said his four drivers have a clear mandate Sunday.
“The thing that all of our drivers think about each weekend, if it’s not our day, we can’t win, how do we help another one of these Ford teams win the race?” Stewart said.
“That’s how dedicated and passionate we are to put that blue oval in victory lane every week. That’s something that’s a major priority to all of our drivers and organizations, is making sure we all work together.”
Although it was Toyota that designed the one-brand philosophy — and amped it up in last year’s race by striking a deal with the Chevrolets of Hendrick Motorsports to help pad its numbers — Ford followed suit and reeled off seven consecutive wins at Talladega, three at Daytona.
Fed up, Chevrolet insisted its teams get on the same page last year.
It worked with wins at Talladega and Daytona in the summer, but executives were adamant that a Chevy driver had to win the October playoff race at Talladega.
So serious about its mission, Chevrolet pulled all of its drivers into a meeting during a mid-race rain delay to lecture the drivers on working together.
“The benefit of working together is too great, the penalty of not working together is too big,” said Chevrolet executive Jim Campbell.
“If you try to do the pit stops on your own, do a whole pit cycle, you will lose a whole second to 1.4 seconds. You cannot do it on your own.
“Yes, we will work together, but I want these guys to be adaptive out there. At 200 miles an hour, they have to be smart.
“All things being equal, I want them to help a Chevy. The results will have to speak for themselves.”
Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500: Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.
Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday’s 50-minute session of final preparation for NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl.
He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.
William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.
Toyota drivers — the manufacturer only has five entries in Sunday’s season-opening race — did not participate in final practice. Only 26 of the 40 cars used the track time.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the pole alongside Alex Bowman.
Logano and Byron, winners of their respective qualifying races, start on the second row.
