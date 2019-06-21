VALENCIENNES, France — Having a male coach spares the England Women’s World Cup squad from being subjected to a verbal barrage in the locker room.
Phil Neville, who was accustomed to receiving the renowned “hairdryer treatment” from Alex Ferguson during his Manchester United career, only has a couple of minutes to dish out halftime instructions to his Lionesses. Immediately after coming off the field, the players have some time without their coach since he limits his time in the dressing room.
“It allows me just time to breathe, speak to my three assistants,” Neville said ahead of Sunday’s round of 16 meeting with Cameroon. “As a player, when you come into the dressing room you are highly charged and highly emotional. Probably that’s the optimal time to let them have their room to vent at each other, vent at themselves and when I come up in they have clarity of mind to listen to my team talk.”
Neville doesn’t want to take up too much of the 15-minute break.
“I need only two minutes with them,” Saturday. “If I need longer we’re in serious trouble.”
The post-match routine also varies with having a male manager in charge of a women’s team and the FIFA regulations that have players facing a line of reporters immediately after leaving the field.
FIFA said it gives no instructions to Women’s World Cup teams regarding access to the dressing room for male managers.