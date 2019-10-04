LAS VEGAS — Kevin Na matched his career-low Saturday with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.
Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better.
Na, who lives in Las Vegas and won the 2011 event for his first PGA Tour title, set the tournament’s 54-hole record at 22-under 191.
Cantlay was staying with him until he failed to get up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.
Cantlay won the tournament two years ago and was runner-up last year.
Pat Perez had a 62 and was four shots behind. Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) were another shot back.
Conditions were warm and calm, ideal for scoring and it showed. Tony Finau had a 62 to take the lead as the final groups were teeing off. He finished the day seven shots behind. Denny McCarthy and Luke List each posted 63.
“Still got to keep the pedal to the metal. Anyone can shoot 8 or 9 under,” Na said. “I believe we’re going to get a little more wind tomorrow. Got to go out and post a good number.”
Na also shot 61 in the 2010 Wyndham Championship and at Colonial in 2018.
