A number of road races scheduled for this weekend are among cancellations or postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among today's races that are off:
- The 25th annual St. Leo 5K and 10K in Winston-Salem; canceled.
- The Feed Stokes 5K and Half Marathon in King; canceled.
- The Shamrock 5K and 10K in Mocksville; canceled.
- The Run for the Gold Piedmont Crossing 5K in Thomasville; postponed until June 20.
The community is also losing Winston-Salem's Craft Half and 5K, scheduled for April 4 but canceled with more than 500 runners registered. And about 70 runners across the Triad who had qualified for the Boston Marathon on April 15 learned that the race has been postponed until Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, the NCAA's Division III indoor track and field national championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, was among the cancellations announced Thursday. And Winston-Salem State sprinter Cierra Thompson will miss out on the canceled Division II indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Nearly 800 runners were signed up for the St. Leo races.
According to Kristin Wagner, one of the directors of the race and the marketing director at St. Leo Catholic School, the races were cancelled as a safety measure.
In an e-mail that went out to all the runners who signed up the school was in contact with area physicians as well as Father Brian Cook, who is the pastor at St. Leo, that it was best to cancel.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel Run Leo 2020 out of an abundance of caution,” the e-mail read. “We recognize what a wonderful community event the race is and are cognizant of the hours of work that has gone into preparations. Clearly, however, the health and safety of our children, our families and our guests must be our first priority.”
Meanwhile, the NCAA Division III national championship that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track, were cancelled by the NCAA. More than 700 runners were on site practicing at JDL when the announcement came that all winter championships were cancelled on Thursday afternoon.
The championships were being hosted by Guilford College.
According to Craig Longhurst, the facilities director at JDL, around 700 athletes were expected to compete. Earlier in the week it was announced that the only non-athletes allowed in will be trainers, coaches and sports information directors.
Marty Owens, the track and cross country coach at Guilford, said its disappointed that most of the athletes had already arrived in Winston-Salem. Their coaches had to tell them Thursday afternoon that there would be no championships.
“The NCAA just came out with an announcement that all winter championships are cancelled so it’s tough,” said Owens, who didn’t have any athletes in the Division III championships but was helping run the competition.
Owens said he also feels bad for Longhurst, who has gone above and beyond to make the championships work.
“Craig does a phenomenal job,” Owens said. “It’s just a shame that all these kids have worked hard to get here and now they have to turn around and go home.”
The indoor championships will be a different location next year and in 2022 but JDL Fast Track has put in a bid for 2023 and beyond, according to Owens.
“I hope the come back here again and I know they have put in a bid from 2023 through 2026 and I know it can’t be here every year,” Owens said. “This is a great recruiting tool for Guilford and to get our name out there, so we hope in future years the indoor championships will be back.”
Thompson, the Winston-Salem State sprinter, was already in Birmingham and there was supposed to be a banquet on Thursday night. Thompson and Coach KayMarie Jones were on their way back to Winston-Salem after the announcement was made.
