Clawson has been impressed with Michigan State’s defense and how quickly the Spartans can close in on players in the open field.

“You see people get the ball in space against them and then that space just closes,” Clawson said. “They’re not overly complicated with what they do, but they’re really good at what they do.”

Michigan State is in the top 25 in rush defense (108.6 yards per game, 14th in the country), total defense (319.2 yards, 18th), first downs allowed (208, 19th) and third-down defense (33.5%, 23rd).

