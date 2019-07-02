The Zion Williamson Show goes pro in what will easily be the most anticipated Summer League game of all-time when his New Orleans Pelicans meet RJ Barrett’s New York Knicks on Friday night (9:30 p.m., ESPN). Williamson arrived at Duke YouTube sensation and left an international superstar thanks to his mix of athleticism, size and charisma. How will it translate to the NBA, though? Williamson’s every move will be celebrated by some and scrutinized by others as he brings his unique skillset and personality to the league.
MOST POPULAR
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!