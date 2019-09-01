SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — While four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel continues to struggle, his young teammate Charles Leclerc is emerging as Ferrari’s No. 1 driver.
The 21-year-old Leclerc clinched the first Formula One win of what is widely expected to be a stellar career at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Vettel finished fourth despite starting second on the grid behind Leclerc.
Vettel is now 21 races without a win. Leclerc has one in just his 13th race for Ferrari and only his second season in F1.
Five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finished second. A ninth win of the season and 82nd overall eluded Hamilton. But he extended his championship lead over Valtteri Bottas to 65 points because his Mercedes teammate was third, finishing ahead of Vettel.
F2: On a solemn weekend for motorsport, drivers twice observed a minute’s silence on Sunday in memory of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died Saturday after a heavy crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old Hubert, who raced for the British-owned Arden team, died after an estimated 160 mph collision with 20-year-old U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car as they accelerated uphill and then out of the notorious Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2.
Hubert’s car sustained a huge side-on impact and spun around violently. He was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. local time on Saturday. Correa is recovering in a Liege hospital from his injuries.
Sunday’s scheduled F2 race was canceled out of respect for Hubert.
