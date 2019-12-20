Appalachian State spring scrimmage (copy)

Appalachian State outside linebackers coach D.J. Smith works with players before the Mountaineer Day spring scrimmage on March 30.

App State won’t just send off a talented senior class with this final game. It’ll also say goodbye to one of the great players in program history.

D.J. Smith, App State’s outside linebackers coach, will coach his last game for the Mountaineers. He will join the Missouri staff of Eli Drinkwitz, who helped to coach App State to a 12-1 and departed after the Sun Belt title game.

Smith is one of only two players with more than 500 career tackles at App State, the other being College Football Hall of Famer Dexter Coakley. Smith started for basically his entire career at App State, which spanned 2007 to 2010.

On top of Smith, defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison and Erik Link will also head to Mizzou. Both are also coaching on Saturday.

