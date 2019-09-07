INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch needed a little help to return to Victory Lane Saturday.
First, he inherited the lead when the leaders crashed with eight laps to go. Then, on the final restart, he got the push he needed from Justin Allgaier’s teammate.
Busch took advantage by jumping in front of Allgaier, holding him off for the final four laps to claim the Indiana 250 by 0.132 seconds and extend his own record of career Xfinity Series wins to 96.
“Anybody that was behind you, you had to rely on them,” Busch said. “Jeb (Burton) absolutely did a really good job at the restart and it helped us, it propelled us to victory.”
For Busch, this was no typical Indianapolis weekend. While he captured the pole in the morning, led the most laps and earned his fourth win in this race, Busch wasn’t the dominant force he’s been in previous years. But his fortunes turned when points leader Tyler Reddick attempted to pass race leader Christopher Bell coming through the second turn.
