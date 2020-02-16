Virginia Tech 73
Wake Forest 62
Winston-Salem—Freshman Elizabeth Kitley and graduate student Taja Cole combined to score 41 points Sunday afternoon at LJVM Coliseum as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program won its third consecutive game 73-62 over Wake Forest.
Kitley, a Northwest Guilford graduate, added a career-high 14 rebounds to her 21 points for the Hokies.
Cayla King, who also graduated from Northwest Guilford, played 18 minutes for the Hokies, grabbing three rebounds.
Wake Forest was led by Ivana Raca, who scored 24 points and had five rebounds.
The win takes the Hokies’ record to 19-6 and 9-5 in the ACC. The Hokies also moved into a tie for third-place in the conference as they look to get a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.
Wake Forest fell to 13-13 and 6-9 in the ACC.
Virginia Tech will play host to in-state rival Virginia next Sunday at 7 p.m.
Wake Forest will make the trip down to Tallahassee to play No. 14 Florida State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOSTON COLLEGE 93, NORTH CAROLINA 75: The North Carolina women’s basketball team lost its fourth-straight game Sunday at Boston College, losing 93-75 at Conte Forum. The Tar Heels are now 16-10 on the season, 7-8 in ACC play. BC improved to 15-10, 8-6 in ACC play.
The Eagles’ 93 points and the game-high 29 points by sophomore forward Taylor Soule were both season-highs against the Tar Heels.
Five different Tar Heels cracked double figures, led by guard Shayla Bennett’s 17. Madinah Muhammad scored 16, Taylor Koenen 15 and Janelle Bailey 10. Junior Leah Church came off the bench to contribute 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field.
The Tar Heels will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest in hopes of ending their four-game losing skid.
DUKE 66, FLORIDA STATE 64: The Duke Blue Devils added a signature win to their resume on Sunday, knocking off No. 14 Florida State at home 66-64.
With the win, Duke improved to 15-10 and 9-5 in the ACC. Florida State dropped to 20-5, 9-5 in the league. The win against Florida State was the first for Duke against a ranked team in their last 13 tries.
The two teams traded baskets for a majority of the fourth quarter, but Haley Gorecki stepped up to the free-throw line with 3 seconds to go with the game tied and a chance to win the game for the Blue Devils. She converted both attempts, giving Duke the lead for the final time.
Gorecki led Duke with 21 points and six rebounds. Leaonna Odom added 18 points and Jade Williams pitched in 10 points as well.
Duke will close out its regular season home slate Thursday when the Blue Devils host Virginia at 7 p.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will mark senior night for Kyra Lambert, Gorecki, Emily Schubert and Leaonna Odom.
