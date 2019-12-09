Maryland Michigan St Football

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr., right, and Josiah Scott celebrate following a win against Maryland on Nov. 30. 

This one proved to be important for Wake Forest opponents in the second half of the season.

Michigan State, by all measures, did not have a dangerous kick return this season. The Spartans returned 20 kickoffs — the 10th-most in the Big Ten — and averaged 18.8 yards per return. The longest return of the season was 31 yards — not bad news for a Wake Forest team that allowed three kick return touchdowns.

Darrell Stewart Jr. had the most opportunities in the return game for Michigan State, returning eight for 175 yards (a 21.9 yard average). He suffered a leg injury against Penn State on Oct. 26 and didn’t play for the rest of the season — though Dantonio said he’ll be back for the game.

At the time of his injury, Stewart was the Big Ten’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 683 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

