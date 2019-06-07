Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE INTO SATURDAY MORNING... .PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ALONG WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND SPREAD NORTHWARD INTO THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT AND TRIAD CITIES LATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO FALL WITH 2 TO LOCALLY 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. IF THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS OVER THE URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, FLASH FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHWEST PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, AND RANDOLPH. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED VERY SLOW MOVING AND TRAINING OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. THE COMBINATION OF A STALLED FRONT, INCREASING EASTERLY WIND, VERY DEEP MOISTURE, AND LIFT ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERAL UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES WILL CREATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. WITH THE ACTIVITY EXPECTED TO BE VERY SLOW MOVING, SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN MAY FALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. STORM TOTALS MAY REACH 2 TO LOCALLY 4 INCHES IN SOME AREAS BY NOON SATURDAY. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&