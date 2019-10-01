WakeFootball

Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190831w_spt_wakefootball

When you haul in the game-winning touchdown catch on fourth down in the season opener, you can make this list despite basically only playing in 2½ games.

Hinton’s heroics against Utah State won’t soon be forgotten, and even though a strained hamstring in the first half at Rice sidelined him and he missed games against North Carolina and Elon, he’s third on the team with 17 catches for 177 yards.

The best news here is that Hinton wasn’t 100% against Boston College and still had six catches for 67 yards — four of which resulted in first downs, three of those coming on third downs. With an extra week before the Deacons take the field again, Hinton could be in line for a big performance against Louisville.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Load comments