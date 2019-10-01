WakeFB

Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) tackles Carolina junior running back Michael Carter (8) on Friday.

This was as easy as picking Newman at No. 1.

Strnad flies around the field for the Deacons’ defense and is a valuable asset in whatever capacity he’s put in — whether it’s as a pass-rusher, as a run-stopper or in pass coverage. He leads the ACC with 53 tackles, including 30 unassisted tackles. Only one Deacon has more than half of Strnad’s unassisted tackle total — Nasir Greer has 17.

It’s really just been a continuation of sorts for Strnad, who elevated his performance in the second half of last season — his first as a starter.

In the past 12 games, Strnad has 124 tackles, 11½ tackles for loss, two sacks and eight pass break-ups.

